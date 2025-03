Didier Lortie and Édith Foliot run an award-winning restaurant on their farm in Mont-Tremblant.

Spending time with life/love/work partners Didier Lortie and Édith Foliot on their family farm, and adjacent award-winning restaurant Maison de Soma, was truly an experience.



I remain in awe of their pioneer vision and forward-thinking balance of tradition and best practices when it comes to growing and foraging food. Drive up to Mont-Tremblant (90 minutes from Montreal) and find out why En Route magazine named Maison de Soma one of the top restaurants in Canada.

Beyond the Plate by Heidi Small is an experience brought to you by Sub-Zero, Wolf and Cove.

Maison de Soma x Beyond the Plate: Asian-influenced finer dining on a family farm

Produced and Hosted by Heidi Small

Filmed and Directed by Ezra Soiferman

Edited by Teagan Lance

Graphic Design & Logo by Alex Chocron

For more on the food and drink scene in Montreal, please visit the Food & Drink section.