Freezing rain warning in Montreal: Up to 10 mm of ice accretion on Sunday

Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Montreal on Sunday, projecting between 5 and 10 mm of ice accretion.

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

“Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Ice build-up may cause tree branches to break.”

Please be careful out there.

