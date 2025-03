Having paid fines and soundproofed the room following noise complaints from a neighbour in the fall, the sports/LGBTQ+ bar is still being “suspended” for five nights as a slap on the wrist.

Montreal sports/LGBTQ+ bar Champs is being forced to close for five consecutive nights as what the bar calls “punishment” by the Régie des Alcools for allowing dancing prior to being hit with noise complaints last fall.

The St-Laurent Boulevard establishment suspended their many dance parties in early December after a neighbour called the cops on them. Despite doing the work necessary to abide by the Régie’s rules and SPVM’s demands, they are required to close from March 6 to 10 and are waiting indefinitely for the green light to return to business as usual.

“We do not have any update from the SPVM or the Régie des Alcools regarding the status of receiving our dancing permit . We have completed all paperwork, paid all fees and done all the soundproofing work but unfortunately the SPVM and RACJ aren’t restricted to any sort of timeline so we are required to wait indefinitely for this answer. We will keep you updated , and don’t forget to come out tonight before our brief closure!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Champs Sports Bar (@champs_montreal) Champs forced to close from March 6 to 10 as punishment for previously allowing dancing

For more on Champs, please visit their Instagram.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.