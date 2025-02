What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Thursday, Feb. 13

Groundwork with Cooking Sections at CCA

Black Theatre Workshop presents Vierge at the Segal Centre Feb. 12–March 2

Rustik Comedy Night in NDG

Kickdrum presents Heaven for Real, Helene Barbier, Mitch Davis at la Sotterenea

EDM DJ/producer Crankdat at New City Gas

