Three-day passes for Montreal’s mega summer music festival — taking place at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 1 to 3 — go on sale this Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

Osheaga drops 2025 lineup, with headliners the Killers, Tyler, the Creator and Olivia Rodrigo

Osheaga dropped its complete 2025 lineup this morning, announcing headliners the Killers, Tyler, the Creator and Olivia Rodrigo as headliners, with loads of other exciting acts filling out the bill.

Among them are Billie Eilish’s bro FINNEAS, recent Taylor swift opener Gracie Abrams, alt stars TV On the Radio, rapper Doechii, dance/electronic producers Jamie xx and the Chainsmokers, rock bands Glass Animals and Cage The Elephant, actor/singer-songwriter Dominic Fike and Shaboozey (who is also playing this year’s edition of LASSO Montreal), boygenius’s Lucy Dacus, R&B/hip hop artist Jorja Smith and more.

The festival also notes that there are 21 Canadian acts among the Osheaga 2025 lineup, including 12 Quebecers, among them the Beaches, bbno$, EKKSTACY, Aqyila, Rau_Ze, Hologramme, Ruby Waters, Bibi Club, Debby Friday, PyPy and Mint Simon.

Three-day passes for Montreal’s mega summer music festival, which will take place at Parc Jean-Drapeau from Aug. 1 to 3, go on sale ($415/$785 Gold/$1,670 Platinum) this Friday, Feb. 21 at 10 a.m.

Osheaga drops 2025 lineup, with headliners the Killers, Tyler, the Creator and Olivia Rodrigo

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.