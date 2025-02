The PME will provide $40,000 to struggling performance venues that have fewer than 1,000 seats and host a minimum of 35 shows per year.

The City of Montreal has implemented a new financial aid program for small, independent music venues, theatres and other performance spaces that are “facing economic and operational challenges that threaten their sustainability,” as Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante explained.

There are approximately 60 venues in the city with the audience capacity to qualify for this program, which is intended for spaces with fewer than 1,000 seats and that host a minimum of 35 shows per year. The city is investing a total of $855,757, to be distributed through the PME, as part of its Nightlife Policy. Individual venues can receive $40,000, while groups of eligible venues can apply for $100,000.

Alia Hassan-Cournol, a member of the city’s executive committee, explained that the program (which opens in March) will allow venues to consolidate business plans, increase attendance, diversify programming, improve marketing and promote the pooling of inter-venue resources.

This news follows the controversial closure of la Tulipe last fall following years of noise complaints from a neighbouring building, subsequent fines and a Quebec court order to silence the music venue’s sound system.

