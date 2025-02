“Facing hard truths and social imbalance with reason, faith, joy and impeccable bars, Brother Ali gives it to ‘em once again.”

Brother Ali, Satisfied Soul (Travellers Media/Mello Music Group)

After a couple of quieter years dropping one-minute freestyles and one-off singles, to last year’s street-tape-style full-length Love & Service quickly followed by a surprise EP reunion with longtime collaborator Anthony Davis of Atmosphere, it can now be heard that former Rhymesayers artist Brother Ali had been carefully drafting his path toward Satisfied Soul. Longtime fans recognize Ali as a lyricist unafraid to re-evaluate perspectives and past experiences through the lens of maturity, even if it meant exposing his own flaws for an ego check with the audience. Facing hard truths and social imbalance with reason, faith, joy and impeccable bars, over 17 tracks featuring Ant in full service of the beat, Brother Ali gives it to ‘em once again with a satisfying project that is of hip hop, for hip hop and about hip hop. 8.5/10 Trial Track: “D.R.U.M.”

