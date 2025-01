Up to 10 cm of snow and blowing snow are expected.

Environment Canada has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Montreal, projecting between 5 and 10 cm of snow and blowing snow until tomorrow morning.

Poor weather conditions may contribute to transportation delays.

“The combination of snow and blowing snow are expected during this period. Consider changing any non-essential travel plans.”

Please be careful out there.

🌨️ ❄️ Here's the map showing the areas where snow will accumulate from Wednesday to Thursday. Blowing snow combined with snowfall will create slippery and difficult road conditions. 🚗💨 Adjust your driving: be cautious and prepare for challenging travel!#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/JCPUDtVw7q — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) January 7, 2025 Winter weather travel advisory issued for Montreal tonight

