What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Wednesday, Jan. 15

Travis Knights’ The Mars Project dance show at Place des Arts Jan. 15–18

Witches — Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

The Comedy Lab Show hosted by Elspeth Wright at the Comedy Nest

Artloft Cinema screens Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven

Open decks DJ night at Système

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.