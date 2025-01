What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Tuesday, Jan. 21

Strawberries in January musical at the Centaur Jan. 21–Feb. 9

It’s All About the Land: A Conversation With Taiaiake Alfred at McGill

Comedy on Mackay stand-up event

NYC indie rock band Been Stellar play Petit Campus

Parisian nu-disco band l’Impératrice play MTELUS Jan. 21–22

