What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

What to do today in Montreal

Tuesday, Jan. 7

The Red Violin film concert with the Montreal Symphony Orchestra

The Haitian Sensation at le Mal Nécessaire

The Heart and Soul of St-Henri exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Golden Globe-winning animated feature Flow screens at Cinéma du Parc

Good Night Comedy Show at M Montreal

For more on what to do in Montreal today, please visit the Events section.