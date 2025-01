Presale for tickets to the Parc Jean-Drapeau show opens on Wednesday, Feb. 5.

The Weeknd is bringing his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour to Montreal on July 24

Evenko has announced that the Weeknd will be bringing his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour to Montreal. The Weeknd, who dropped his new album Hurry Up Tomorrow today, is scheduled to play Parc Jean-Drapeau on July 24, 2025.

The opening acts are Playboi Carti and Mike Dean.

For tickets, please sign up for the presale (which opens on Feb. 5) here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by evenko (@evenko) The Weeknd is bringing his After Hours Til Dawn stadium tour to Montreal on July 24

For more Montreal music coverage, please visit the Music section.