Snow squall watch issued for Montreal tonight; wind warning with up to 90 km/h winds

Environment Canada has issued a Snow Squall Watch and Wind Warning for Montreal, with periods of heavy snow and reduced visibility expected tonight, and winds of up to 90 km/h forecast for this afternoon and evening.

An arctic air mass will also cause temperatures to fall significantly.

“Power outages are possible. High winds may toss loose objects or cause tree branches to break. Visibility may be significantly and suddenly reduced to near zero. Travel may be hazardous due to sudden changes in the weather.”

Please be careful out there.

❄️🚗 Snow, wind, snow squalls and difficult road conditions! To find out more, consult the details for your region and follow the updates on watches and warnings : https://t.co/mfGaEWPs9f#QCstorm pic.twitter.com/at5NffiNb3 — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) January 26, 2025 Snow squall watch issued tonight for Montreal, wind warning with up to 90 km/h winds

