The psychological thriller series starring Adam Scott is streaming now on Apple TV+.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming in Canada. Topping the charts for the second straight week is psychological thriller series Severance — starring Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Patricia Arquette and John Turturro, among others — which is streaming now in Canada on Apple TV+.

“Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives; when a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs.”

In second and third place are Silo (Apple TV+) and The Night Agent (Netflix).

Severance tops streaming charts in Canada for a second straight week

