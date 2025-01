With overnight low temperatures between -20 and -25 C through Wednesday, the YMCA Downtown and STM premises in Ville Saint-Laurent are providing emergency shelter.

Nearly 200 new emergency homeless shelter spaces open in Montreal during polar vortex

With a polar vortex in effect in Montreal and across much of Canada and the U.S. this week, nearly 200 emergency shelter spaces for the homeless have opened at the YMCA Downtown and at the STM premises in Ville Saint-Laurent.

The YMCA Downtown opened 135 spaces on Sunday night, to remain in place for a minimum of three nights (from 5 p.m. till 9 a.m.), while the STM is providing 60 additional spaces.

Overnight low temperatures between -20 and -25 C are expected in Montreal as the polar vortex continues through Wednesday.

En plus du YMCA Centre-Ville qui offre plus de 130 places, 60 nouvelles places d'urgences temporaires pour les personnes en situation d'itinérance seront ouvertes dans les locaux de la STM à Saint-Laurent. Je remercie la STM pour la belle collaboration et leur solidarité. #polmtl pic.twitter.com/1vhdgTEAfa — Robert Beaudry (@RobertBeaudry) January 19, 2025

