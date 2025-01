The feds are currently in talks with the provinces, territories and Indigenous partners in order to roll out the program nationwide.

The National School Food Program aims to deliver healthy meals in schools across Canada to 400,000 kids every year — who aren’t already served by existing school food programs. Last April, the federal government announced their investment in the program of $1-billion over five years.

Newfoundland and Labrador, Manitoba and Ontario signed on to the program in the fall. The feds are currently in talks with Canada’s other provinces, territories and Indigenous partners in order to roll out the program nationwide this year.

Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre voted against the National School Food Program.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau called the program “a game changer.”

“The National School Food Program is a game changer. The program will take pressure off of families, invest directly in the future of our kids, and make sure they’re able to reach their full potential – feeling healthy and happy. This is about fairness and doing what’s right for our kids to get the best start in life.”

We’re working with the provinces and territories to make the National School Food Program a reality all across Canada.



Pierre Poilievre voted against our plan – and against the 400,000 kids who will get healthy meals in school thanks to it. pic.twitter.com/XlxTwdY7N5 — Liberal Party (@liberal_party) January 5, 2025 National School Food Program to deliver healthy meals to 400,000 kids in Canada

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.