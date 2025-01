Spy thriller series The Agency is streaming now in Canada on Paramount+.

Streaming guide JustWatch has released their latest performance review of Subscription Video on Demand (SVOD) services in Canada, measuring the market share of the most popular streaming services across the country: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Crave, Paramount+ and Apple TV+.

Prime Video leads with 24% of the market, followed by Netflix (23%), Disney+ (19%), Crave (13%), Paramount+ (8%) and Apple TV+ (6%).

Market share of streaming services: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Crave & more

“Apple TV+ experienced the greatest increase in market share in 2024, growing by 2%. Crave also grew in 2024, finishing the year up 1%.

Market share of streaming services: Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+, Crave & more

For previous updates on the most popular movies and TV shows streaming in Canada right now, please click here.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit our Film & TV section.