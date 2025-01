Black History Month is being celebrated in Montreal with a varied slate of cultural and community events all month long. Here are our highlights.

Get On Up: The Life of James Brown

The French-dubbed version of Get on Up, the biopic on soul legend James Brown, is screening at the BAnQ. Directed by Tate Taylor and starring the late, beloved actor Chadwick Boseman, the film explores Brown’s turbulent life and rise from poverty in South Carolina to becoming the “Godfather of Soul.” A film specialist will be on site to introduce the movie, answer questions and recommend related resources from BAnQ’s collection. There will also be a post-screening discussion, offering attendees a chance to share their thoughts. Feb. 1, Grande Bibliothèque – BAnQ, (475 de Maisonneuve E.)

Drôle d’identité – Emmanuel Nwogbo

Nigerian-Canadian artist Emmanuel Nwogbo explores Nigeria’s history and the broader Black experience through playful yet thought-provoking digital collages. Influenced by Lagos’s vibrant culture and Afrobeat legends like Fela Kuti, his work blends sarcasm irony, and pop culture references, drawing from 20th-century art movements like pop art, surrealism and Dada. With a background in visual arts and a master’s in interdisciplinary design from NSCAD University, Nwogbo embraces a tragi-comic aesthetic in his compositions. Through Feb. 27, Théâtre du Grand Sault et galerie Les Trois C, Centre culturel et communautaire Henri-Lemieux (7644 Édouard Street, LaSalle)

Tribute to the poetry of Jacques Roumain

The Comité international pour la promotion du Créole et de l’Alphabétisation (KEPKAA) presents a tribute to Haitian writer and activist Jacques Roumain (1907–1944), exploring his often-overlooked poetic legacy. This event will include a lecture by literature scholar Franz Antoine Leconte, poetry readings by Kara Antoine and a discussion on Roumain’s influence on Afro-descendant artists. It will be a prelude of sorts for the Échos de l’âme visual arts exhibition (Feb. 7 at TOHU) and the classical music concert Le Deuil des roses qui s’effeuillent (Feb. 6 at Salle Pierre-Mercure). Feb. 1, Maison de la culture du Plateau-Mont-Royal (365 Mont-Royal E.)

Soul Motown Disco Night with Michelle Sweeney

Le Balcon presents: Soul Motown Disco Night, with the incredible Michelle Sweeney. Known for her powerful voice and dynamic stage presence, she brings the spirit of legends like Chaka Khan, Tina Turner, and Aretha Franklin to life. It’s sure to be an unforgettable evening filled with timeless soul and disco classics! Feb. 1, Le Balcon (463 Ste-Catherine W.)

Live painting inspired by Alexander Grant

Afromusée hosts a unique live painting event honouring Alexander Grant, a key figure in Black rights in Canada. Artists will create works in real-time, blending painting and writing to reflect his life and legacy. This promises to be a deep dive into art and history, allowing you to witness each stage of the creative process while exploring the stories behind Grant’s activism. Feb. 1–2, Afromusée (533 Ontario E.)

Ayana O’Shun’s La Fête des pères

Be among the first to see Ayana O’Shun’s documentary La Fête des Pères at its world premiere, presented in French with the filmmaker and protagonists in attendance. As part of the Champ Libre à Fabrice Vil series at Cinéma du Musée and the Montreal Museum of Fine Arts, the screening will be followed by a discussion with Ayana O’Shun, Fabrice Vil and guest moderator Carla Beauvais. An English-subtitled version, Father’s Day, will be released in cinemas on Feb. 7. Feb. 4, Cinéma du Musée (1379-A Sherbrooke W.)

The Origins of Hip-Hop: From Little Burgundy to All of Quebec

Quebec hip hop has showcased multicultural diversity, shaped by artists, personalities and entrepreneurs, particularly in southwest Montreal. Join expert Vladimir Delva as he shares insights from his research, which has contributed to projects like D’où je viens : Le Rap d’Ici (Radio-Canada OHdio), Visions Hip-Hop Qc (Centre Phi) and Sur paroles. Le son du rap queb (Musée de la Civilisation du Québec). Register by phone at 514-872-2001 or in person. Feb. 5, Bibliothèque Réjean-Ducharme (2450 Workman)

Sounds & Pressure

The National Film Board is proposing an evening of film, music, food and community, honouring Canada’s vibrant Caribbean diaspora. This free event at the NFB headquarters kicks off with The String Up, an exhibit on reggae’s history and sound system culture in Montreal. Then, catch the screening of Sounds & Pressure: Reggae in a Foreign Land in the Alanis-Obomsawin Theatre, followed by a panel discussion with directors Graeme Mathieson and Chris Flanagan. The night will wrap up with a lively dance party featuring CKUT DJs Butcher T and Roger Moore. It’s recommended to reserve your spot ahead of time. Feb. 7, NFB (1501 Bleury)

Afropolitain Nomade Show

The McCord Stewart Museum will host the Afropolitain Nomade Show, showcasing the results of a creative residency held at Afromusée. Organized by Festival Afropolitain Nomade, this collaboration brings together artists from various countries, including musicians and singers. Their work, developed from Jan. 29 to Feb. 8, will be unveiled in a vibrant multicultural event filled with enriching musical discoveries. Feb. 9 and 10, McCord Stewart Museum (690 Sherbrooke W.)

Vierge by Black Theatre Workshop

Vierge for Theater

Vierge follows 16-year-old Divine, whose only true friend is Jesus — that is, until her family joins a new church, which reveals a world more complex than she imagined. The play — starring Espoir Segbeaya as Divine, directed by Dian Marie Bridge and written by Rachel Mutombo — explores faith, virginity and teenage desires through the lives of four Congolese-Canadian girls. Feb. 12 to March 2, Segal Centre (5170 Côte-Ste-Catherine)

The Draft

Cinéma du Musée will screen The Draft, directed by Jephté Bastien. The film follows Jack, a young African-American whose hockey dreams were crushed by a racist attack, as he shifts his hopes to his talented younger brother Will. Together, they navigate systemic racism and the heavy police presence in Montreal in this powerful and thought-provoking drama. Feb. 18, Cinéma du Musée (1379-A Sherbrooke W.)

Step Afrika!

Experience the electrifying rhythms of Step Afrika! at Théâtre Maisonneuve. Since its founding in 1994, this globally acclaimed troupe has performed in over 60 countries, blending percussive dance with African sounds. Featuring 18 full-time artists, the show fuses movement, music, storytelling and humour for an unforgettable performance. Feb. 23, Théâtre Maisonneuve, Place des Arts (260 de Maisonneuve W.)

Dahomey

The McCord Stewart Museum will screen Dahomey by Mati Diop, raising awareness about the colonial theft of many royal objects from the kingdom of Dahomey. The film (one of our Film section editor Justine Smith’s favourite films of 2024) traces the journey of 26 royal treasures looted during France’s 1892 invasion and their long-awaited return to present-day Benin. A discussion on art repatriation will follow, featuring perspectives from Quebec’s Indigenous and Black communities. Feb. 26, McCord Stewart Museum (690 Sherbrooke W.)

See the complete Black History Month Montreal program here.

For our latest in arts and life, please visit the Arts & Life section.