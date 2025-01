Mayor Valérie Plante issued a statement to mark the anniversary of the death of Raphaël André, “a painful reminder of the urgency to act” on the issues of homelessness and housing.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante has issued a statement to mark the fourth anniversary of the death of homeless Montrealer Raphaël André. The Innu man died of hypothermia in a portable toilet near the corner of Parc Avenue and Milton in 2021.

Plante stated that André’s death is still upsetting, and “a painful reminder of the urgency to act” on the issues of homelessness and housing in Montreal.

“Every Montrealer deserves a roof over their heads — it is a question of dignity. Surviving on the streets is not a way of life. The real solution is housing. Housing with appropriate services is not too much to ask. We will not stop fighting to ensure that the right to housing is respected for everyone, including the most vulnerable in society.”

Il y a quatre ans, Raphaël André, surnommé Napa, était retrouvé sans vie dans une toilette chimique. Son décès nous bouleverse encore aujourd’hui. C’est un cri d’indignation, un douloureux rappel de l’urgence d’agir.



Il y a quatre ans, Raphaël André, surnommé Napa, était retrouvé sans vie dans une toilette chimique. Son décès nous bouleverse encore aujourd'hui. C'est un cri d'indignation, un douloureux rappel de l'urgence d'agir.



Cet événement tragique met encore une fois en lumière…

