Though Denis Villeneuve was again omitted from the Best Director category, Coralie Fargeat was included for The Substance, and multiple nods for unconventional films could make for an interesting Academy Awards show in March.

The Substance and Dune: Part Two get five Oscar nominations each — including Best Picture

Is it possible that one of the worst films in recent memory, Emilia Pérez, is now the frontrunner for the Best Picture Oscar? In an award season that didn’t seem to have any clear frontrunners at the start, Pérez has loudly become one of the most talked about films of the year, netting a win at the Golden Globes and 13 Oscar nominations today. A decadent showcase of bad taste and worst impulses, Audiard’s film has seemingly struck a chord with industry types for baffling though painfully obvious reasons (they have bad taste and rudimentary understanding of “good” representation).

In the major categories, there aren’t many obvious snubs among this year’s Oscar nominations. While all the expected players are there, Challengers not receiving a nomination for score — one of the bounciest and most electric works of cinematic music composing of the decade — is likely the most egregious omission this year. Beloved local favourite Universal Language not landing a nomination for Best International Film trails closely behind. Another local favourite, Dune: Part Two, scores five nominations for Best Picture, Best Cinematography, Visual Effects, Sound and Production Design. Though Dune continues to dominate in technical categories, Denis Villeneuve still can’t seem to get that directing nomination, even though his work is more impressive than four out of the five nominees in this year’s category.

If there are any surprises, they’re relatively muted. Nothing particularly show-stopping or insane. Everything feels predictable and safe. I’m Still Here, from Brazil, receiving a Best Picture nomination is a pleasant surprise, though this wasn’t necessarily beyond the realm of possibility. The same can be said for Colman Domingo’s nomination for Sing, Sing. Arguably, Sebastian Stan being nominated for The Apprentice is a bit unexpected as well — though good as Donald Trump, he’s completely eclipsed by Jeremy Strong (who is, of course, also nominated). If anything, Stan’s performance showcases just how shallow Trump’s well of interiority is — a fine observation, even if it’s one that doesn’t necessarily make for compelling acting. And, like Dune, The Substance also got five nominations, including for Best Picture AND Best Director for Coralie Fargeat.

The world is on fire but the show must go on

David Lynch

The Oscar nominations were already delayed twice due to the L.A. wildfires before being announced this morning. As the world continues to burn (literally and figuratively), it’s difficult to get overly excited for this year’s event. While Conan O’Brien as host is an inspired choice and the actual ceremony seems dedicated to celebrating the city itself, the entire spectacle feels like holding onto a dying empire. The loss of David Lynch just a few days ago — an artist who created such a singular and visionary oeuvre, and one deeply reverent to the city — feels especially poignant. One of the last true artists of the old filmmaking process, his movies were precisely the kind of visionary art that the Academy so often neglected. His towering influence is a monument to Hollywood, while also being shunned by it.

While it seems obvious, the Oscars have never been about art, but industry, and in this challenging political episode, industry doesn’t know how to rise up to meet the moment. They lean into symbolic gestures and melancholic elegies, unable and unwilling to take a meaningful stand for people or art. While it seems unlikely that the Oscars will ever sink as low as they did a few years ago when they fully embraced anti-intellectualism and garish Tik Tok aesthetic logic, the faux-elegance they now lean into feels like the revival of a long-dead corpse.

But the show must go on! Film fans, tired or not of the braindead spectacle, will tune in — myself included. Live shows, though they’ve lost a bit of their spark, still have that hint of danger. While I don’t have any clear favourites I’d like to see win (except maybe Conclave, which is not even on my Best of 2024 list, but it would please me), the only thing I ask from this year’s ceremony is some element of surprise.

And now, the Oscar nominations

Best Picture

Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I’m Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Director

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbert, The Brutalist

James Mangold, A Complete Unknown

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Best Actor

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ray Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Best Actress

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofia Gascon, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Fernanda Torres, I’m Still Here

Best Supporting Actor

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

Monica Barbaro, A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldana, Emilia Pérez

Best Costume Design

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Makeup and Hairstyling

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

The Substance

Wicked

Best Animated Short Film

Beautiful Men

In the Shadow of the Cypress

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Live-Action Short Film

A Lien

Anuja

I’m Not a Robot

The Last Ranger

The Man Who Would Not Remain Silent

Best Adapted Screenplay

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

Best Original Screenplay

Anora

The Brutalist

A Real Pain

September 5

The Substance

Best Original Song

“El Mal,” Emilia Pérez

“The Journey,” The Six Triple Eight

“Like A Bird,” Sing Sing

“Mi Camino,” Emilia Pérez

“Never Too Late,” Elton John Never Too Late

Best Original Score

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary

Black Box Diaries

No Other Land

Porcelean War

Sugar Cane

Best Documentary Short Subject

Death By Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart

The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Best International Film

I’m Still Here

The Girl with The Needle

Emilia Pérez

The Seed of a Sacred Fig

Flow

Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit

The Wild Robot

Best Production Design

The Brutalist

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Film Editing

Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Sound

A Complete Unknown

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Visual Effects

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Dune: Part Two

Kingdom Planet Apes

Wicked

Best Cinematography

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

The 97th Academy Awards will air on ABC on Sunday, March 2. For full list of Oscar nominations, please visit the Academy’s website.

