Airbnb and VRBO will still be available in unregistered units across the city in the summer, but for the rest of the year, they will be restricted to registered primary residences within permitted zones.

Given that 65% ​​of Montrealers rent their homes, and that roughly half of the city’s 4,000 short-term rental units are operating illegally, the City of Montreal is placing added regulations on the likes of Airbnb and VRBO in order to free up a projected 2,000 much-needed housing units. Short-term rentals will now be allowed across Montreal in primary residences between June 10 and Sept. 10. Throughout the remainder of the year, short-term rentals will be restricted to primary residences that are registered with the city, within permitted zones.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante made the announcement today, saying that short-term rental regulations established by the Quebec government haven’t been effective. Under the new regulations (to be implemented this summer), the inspection team dedicated to short-term rentals will be enhanced, and those inspectors will be able to issue $1,000 fines directly to offenders — with additional fines of $2,000 for each day of repeated offence — instead of ticket delivery through the province taking up to a year, as was previously the case.

