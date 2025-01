According to a report by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA), Canada’s 100 highest-paid CEOs made an average of $13.2-million in 2023, 210 times more than the average worker. In 1998, that number was 104.

The study also found that, out of the list of the 100 highest-paid CEOs in Canada, only 3 are women.

“By the first working day of the year, January 2 at 10:54 a.m., these 100 CEOs already made, on average, $62,661. It took the average Canadian worker all year to earn that amount.”

