Ready to explore the best online casinos in Canada for 2025? We will guide you through the top sites with high-RTP games, generous bonuses and quick payouts.

Finding the best online casinos in Canada feels like choosing the perfect coffee spot in a city full of options. Some places look promising but leave you disappointed, while others quietly deliver everything you need. The challenge is knowing where to look.

After testing 50+ platforms, one site brewed up the perfect blend. Our top pick is Jackpot City, which has a solid library, user-friendly payment options, and a rewards program that actually delivers.

Still, everyone’s preferences are different, so we’ve put together a list of the 10 best Canadian casinos. Let’s find your perfect pick together, shall we?

Best Online Casinos Canada

Jackpot City: Best overall

PlayOJO: Bonuses with 0x rollover

Spin Casino: Top pick for online slots

Casino Infinity: Over 9,000 casino games

Kingmaker: Fantastic live dealer tables

Crownplay: $4,500 bonus and 350 free spins

Lucky7even: 10% cashback for loyal players

Skycrown: Fastest payouts

Qbet: Great casino and sportsbook mix

Spinch: Rewarding progressive jackpots

Solid online gambling selection, generous bonuses, and convenient transactions. Any casino player would love to enjoy all that, so let’s see if these Canadian casinos can actually deliver.

1. Jackpot City – Best Canadian Online Casino Overall

Pros:

C$1,600 welcome bonus

Online since 1998

Downloadable casino apps

Big progressive jackpots

C$10 minimum deposit requirement

Cons:

Login required to see all games

Live chat support requires having an account

Jackpot City has been a mainstay in the online casino world since 1998, so you know they’re not messing around. Licensed by the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, they offer a legitimate and secure platform for all Canadian players.

But longevity doesn’t mean boring. Jackpot City keeps things fresh with a massive selection of games, exciting bonuses, and a platform optimized for both desktop and mobile.

Gaming Options: 5/5

This trusted online casino offers hundreds of slots, table games, and live dealer options. It has partnered with industry giants like Microgaming and Evolution Gaming, ensuring top-notch quality.

Speaking of Microgaming, Jackpot City is the go-to place for Mega Moolah, the legendary progressive jackpot slot that has turned ordinary players into millionaires. (Remember the British soldier who won £13.2 million on a 25p spin? That was on Mega Moolah.)

Don’t overlook other hits like 9 Masks of Fire and 3 Lucky Rainbows. They also offer table games like blackjack, roulette, and live dealer options. To access the full list of them, you need to make an account first.

Banking: 4.9/5

Getting your money in and out of your Jackpot City account is easy with options like Visa, Mastercard, Interac, and Apple Pay.

Feeling old school? They also support eCheck for direct bank transfers. The minimum deposit is a reasonable C$10, so you can test the waters without overspending. When you’re ready to cash out, the minimum withdrawal is C$50.

Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

Jackpot City welcomes new players with a C$1,600 bonus which is available on the first four deposits. They also offer daily deposit bonuses, a bonus wheel featuring free spins and bonus credits, and a tiered loyalty program that rewards consistent play.

Oh, and there’s an exclusive VIP club for high rollers, but that’s invite-only, so you’ll need to earn your spot.

UI and Customer Support: 5/5

Whether you’re on desktop or mobile, Jackpot City has you covered. Their online gambling site is fully mobile-friendly, and they even offer a dedicated casino app for iOS and Android devices.

Need assistance? Their customer support team is available 24/7 through live chat and email, so you’re never left waiting.

>> Grab your C$1,600 welcome bonus [Jackpot City]

2. PlayOJO – Best Canadian Online Casino for Wager-Free Bonuses

Pros:

80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza

0x wagering requirements

No minimum withdrawal limits

3,000+ casino games

Cashback on every game played

Cons:

Welcome bonus comes with spins only

Could have more crash games

Now, let’s talk about PlayOJO, the online casino that prides itself on fairness and transparency. They’ve eliminated wagering requirements, meaning you get to keep whatever you win – a refreshing change in the online casino world.

But don’t think that they’re slacking in other areas. PlayOJO delivers a first-class online gaming experience with an extensive library and a user-friendly platform.

Gaming Options: 4.9/5

With a collection of over 3,000 games from top providers like NetEnt, Playtech, and Pragmatic Play, PlayOJO has something for everyone. You can try your luck on the popular Big Bass Bonanza slot, featuring exciting free spins and increasing multipliers for the chance to land big wins.

If table games are more your style, American Blackjack Turbo offers a fast-paced and engaging experience. Or, take a look at live game shows such as Who Wants to Be a Millionaire Roulette.

While their crash games library could use a few more options, titles like Speed Crash and Crash Out Fireworks still deliver quick, action-packed gameplay.

Banking: 4.9/5

At PlayOJO, Canadians can deposit and withdraw funds using popular methods like Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Paysafecard, and Payz.

You can start playing your favourite games with a minimum deposit of just C$10. Even better, there are no minimum withdrawal limits, making it easy to cash out your winnings – no matter how big or small.

Casino Bonuses: 4.9/5

New players at PlayOJO can grab 80 free spins on the popular fishing slot game, Big Bass Bonanza. Best of all, any winnings are yours to keep, no strings attached.

This straightforward approach applies to all their bonuses, not just the welcome offer. Their unique OJOplus program also gives you cashback on every bet, whether you win or lose.

UI and Customer Support: 4.9/5

PlayOJO’s website features a clean, intuitive design that’s easy to navigate with your desktop or mobile device. They also offer dedicated apps on the App Store and Google Play, both of which are highly rated by users.

For any questions or account issues, their friendly customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat. Simply log in to access this feature.

>> Get your 80 wager-free spins [PlayOJO]

3. Spin Casino – Best Slot Games of All Canadian Online Casinos

Pros:

C$1,000 welcome bonus

Over 500 casino games

Great loyalty perks

24-hour payouts

Certified by eCOGRA

Cons:

Lengthy bank transfer withdrawal

Baccarat and craps don’t contribute to wagering

This Canadian online casino is a haven for those who love spinning the reels. It offers a curated selection of top-tier slots and a smooth user experience. Table game lovers and live casino fans aren’t left out either, with plenty of options to keep everyone entertained.

Gaming Options: 4.8/5

While Spin Casino may not have the largest game library, it focuses on quality over quantity. With over 500 real money casino games from leading providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Pragmatic Play, it provides a solid selection.

As our top pick for online slots, Spin Casino features games like Cleopatra’s Golden Spells, Amazing Link Zeus, and Chilli Inferno Link & Win. These titles come with stunning visuals, engaging gameplay, and the potential for big payouts.

But even if slots aren’t your thing, Spin Casino has a decent selection of table games, live dealer games, and specialty games to keep you entertained.

Banking: 4.8/5

Canadian players will appreciate the variety of convenient payment methods available at Spin Casino. You can choose from Interac, Visa, Mastercard, Apple Pay, and GPay.

To start playing games, you need to fund your account with at least C$10. Payout speed varies depending on your chosen method, but the average processing time is between 24 and 48 hours. Just know that you won’t be able to cash out less than C$50.

Casino Bonuses: 4.8/5

Spin Casino will match your first deposit up to C$400, and give you C$300 each on your second and third deposits, for a total of up to C$1,000 in bonus cash. Keep in mind that the wagering requirements are set at 35x.

This Canadian online casino also rewards loyal players with a multi-tiered loyalty program. Every time you wager real money on games, you earn loyalty points that can be exchanged for bonus credits.

UI and Customer Support: 4.8/5

Spin Casino’s website is a visual delight, featuring a clean, modern design that’s easy on the eyes and simple to navigate. Like all the best online casinos Canada has to offer, Spin Casino’s support team is available 24/7 via live chat and email.

>> Lock in your C$1,000 sign-up bonus [Spin Casino]

4. Casino Infinity – Best Game Variety of All Online Casinos in Canada

Pros:

Up to C$750 welcome bonus + 200 FS

9,000+ casino games

Features a separate sportsbook

Higher withdrawal limits for VIPs

Weekly challenges for more rewards

Cons:

Smaller welcome bonus than competitors

Live chat only available to registered users

Who wants to settle for the same old games and a boring experience? If you’re after a casino that truly gets the importance of variety, check out Casino Infinity. This site offers top-notch casino games and competitive sports betting odds.

Gaming Options: 5/5

Casino Infinity takes variety to the next level with over 9,000 real money games from over 90 software providers. That’s right, ninety! You can explore everything from classic slots and table games to the latest and greatest titles from industry giants like Microgaming and NetEnt.

Also, if you’re a sports betting fan, their sportsbook is equally impressive, with a wide range of betting markets on various sports and esports events.

Banking: 4.7/5

Casino Infinity offers a decent selection of payment methods for Canadian players, including Interac, Mastercard, and various e-wallets. The minimum deposit is C$30, which is a reasonable starting point. You can also opt for popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

While crypto withdrawals are generally processed within 24 hours, other methods may take 1-3 business days. The minimum withdrawal amount is C$45.

Casino Bonuses: 4.7/5

New players at Casino Infinity can begin with a 100% match bonus of up to C$750, plus 200 free spins. Alternatively, you can opt for a 10% cashback up to C$300.

Players can also join weekly challenges, or participate in regular tournaments like a C$12,000 Roulette Run and a C$1,500,000 Mega Roulette Madness.

UI and Customer Support: 4.7/5

Casino Infinity features a sleek, modern website with a user-friendly interface that makes browsing effortless. If you have any questions or need assistance, their customer support is available through live chat.

However, to access it, you need to create an account first.

>> Redeem a C$750 bonus + 200 FS [Casino Infinity]

5. Kingmaker – Best Online Casino in Canada for Live Dealer Games

Pros:

C$750 welcome bonus

Offers sports betting

48 live dealer tables

Fast crypto payouts

Regular casino tournaments

Cons:

C$90 minimum BTC withdrawal

Basic website design

Looking for the real casino experience without leaving your couch? Kingmaker delivers some of the best live dealer games in the business.

Gaming Options: 4.7/5

Kingmaker offers an impressive range of the best online casino games, catering to all types of players. Whether you’re a slots enthusiast, a card shark, or a roulette aficionado, there’s plenty to explore.

But what truly sets Kingmaker apart is its exceptional live casino games. They’ve partnered with leading providers like Evolution Gaming and Pragmatic Live to bring you an authentic and immersive experience.

We highly recommend checking out their Mega Roulette, Mega Wheel, and unique games like Snakes & Ladders Live and Adventures Beyond Wonderland Live.

Banking: 4.7/5

Kingmaker understands the importance of convenient and secure banking options. Canadian players can choose from Interac, Mastercard, Paysafecard, and popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin and Litecoin.

The minimum deposit depends on your selected method, with the lowest set at C$15. For withdrawals, options include Interac, bank transfers, Jeton, MiFinity, and cryptocurrencies, giving you flexibility when cashing out your winnings.

Casino Bonuses: 4.6/5

Kingmaker greets new players with a generous 100% match bonus of up to C$750, plus 50 free spins for the chance to win C$1,000,000. The wagering requirements are 35x for the deposit and bonus amount and 40x for the free spins.

Bonuses don’t stop there – Kingmaker offers ongoing promotions like weekly reload bonuses with 50 free spins, 15% cashback, and exclusive deals for sports bettors.

We enjoyed trying out the 25% live casino cashback, which is yet another reason this stands out as the top live dealer casino in Canada.

UI and Customer Support: 4.6/5

Kingmaker’s website is user-friendly but nothing too different from other Canadian online casinos. While it’s easy to use, the design is pretty basic. If you run into any trouble, their customer support team is available 24/7 via live chat.

Alternatively, there’s a separate help center that provides quick answers to the most frequently asked questions.

>> Score up to C$750 welcome bonus [Kingmaker]

How We Ranked the Best Canadian Online Casinos

Real Money Casino Games

The top online casinos Canada offers need a game library that caters to all tastes. We’re talking about a diverse selection of online slots, from classic fruit machines to the latest video slots with cutting-edge graphics and bonus features.

Of course, table game enthusiasts shouldn’t be left out in the cold either. We looked for real money casinos offering a solid variety of blackjack, roulette, baccarat, and poker variants. And for those who crave the authentic casino vibe, a good selection of live games is essential.

Online Casino Bonuses

Listen, we all love a good bonus, but it’s not just about the initial welcome offer. We also scrutinized the wagering requirements to ensure they were fair and achievable.

The best online casinos Canada offers should also keep the rewards coming with ongoing promotions, free spins, cashbacks, and loyalty programs that treat you like the VIP you are. Fortunately, all our top picks are packed with such deals.

Banking Options

Ain’t nobody has time for complicated banking processes. We prioritized online gambling sites that make depositing and withdrawing your funds easy.

Think Interac, Visa, Mastercard, e-wallets, and cryptocurrencies for those who prefer things digital. We also made sure to check for reasonable minimum deposit and withdrawal limits so you can manage your bankroll without any headaches.

Payout Speed and Process

When you hit that big win, you want your money ASAP, right? We tested each casino’s payout speed, focusing on those that process withdrawals quickly and efficiently – no waiting around for weeks, just fast and hassle-free cashouts.

Navigation and Customer Support

A great Canadian online casino should be user-friendly, whether you’re a tech expert or a newbie. We went with real money casinos with intuitive websites and mobile apps that make finding your favourite games and managing your account a walk in the park.

For times you need a helping hand, top-notch customer support is essential. We checked for casinos with responsive and knowledgeable support teams available via live chat, email, and sometimes even phone.

The Safety of Online Casinos in Canada

While there are many legitimate online casinos, it’s essential to be cautious. The online gambling industry is growing rapidly, attracting both reputable operators and unscrupulous entities.

There have been many stories of players being scammed by rogue casinos. These fraudulent sites can rig games, delay or refuse payouts, and misuse players’ personal and financial information.

But rest assured, there are many trustworthy online casinos in Canada. These reputable platforms are committed to providing a safe and enjoyable gambling experience. They adhere to strict regulations, use advanced security measures, and are transparent about their operations.

How To Tell if a Canadian Casino Site Is Legit

So, how do you spot the legit online casinos from the rogue ones? Here are a few key things to look for:

Check Licensing and Regulation: A legitimate casino will hold a valid license from a recognized gambling authority, such as the Malta Gaming Authority or the Kahnawake Gaming Commission. This license ensures that the casino meets strict standards of fairness, security, and responsible gambling.

Look for Reputable Providers: A diverse online casino game library from well-known software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Playtech is a good sign. Reputable providers ensure fair games and high-quality online gaming experiences.

Read the Terms and Conditions: Always read the casino’s terms and conditions carefully, paying attention to bonus wagering requirements, withdrawal limits, and other relevant policies. Transparent terms and conditions are a hallmark of a trustworthy online casino.

Research Player Reviews: Check out casino reviews and player feedback to get a sense of the casino’s reputation. While a few negative reviews are normal, a pattern of complaints should raise a red flag.

Explore Responsible Gambling Tools: Legitimate online casinos promote responsible gambling and offer tools and resources to help players stay in control. Look for features like deposit limits, self-exclusion options, and links to responsible gambling organizations.

The Importance of Licensing When Choosing a Canadian Online Casino

Licensing matters a lot when choosing a Canadian online casino. Why? Because a valid license means that the casino operates legally and adheres to industry standards.

Online casinos obtain licenses by meeting stringent criteria, including fair gaming practices, security measures, and responsible gambling policies.

For players, a licensed casino means a safer and more trustworthy experience. Even if something suspicious happens with a licensed site, you have the legal right to seek consequences and defend your rights.

Maintaining a license is crucial for operators as it builds credibility and trust with players. Losing a license can have severe consequences, including hefty fines and the loss of the ability to operate legally.

Which Online Casinos in Canada Have the Best Payouts?

When we talk about the “best payouts” at online casinos, we’re referring to how much money a casino returns to its players over time. An important concept to understand is the house edge, which is the mathematical advantage that the casino has over the player in any given game.

The house edge varies by game but it’s always present. For example, in roulette, the house edge is typically around 5.26%, meaning that for every C$100 wagered, the casino expects to keep C$5.26 in the long run.

While you can’t eliminate the house edge entirely, you can choose games with a lower house edge to improve your odds. Games like blackjack and video poker generally have a lower house edge than slots or roulette.

Our top picks for Canadian casinos with the best payouts include Jackpot City, PlayOJO, and Spin Casino. These casinos offer a wide variety of games with high RTPs, giving you a better chance of walking away a winner.

What Real Money Games Can You Play At Canadian Online Casinos?

Online casinos generally offer a wide variety of real money games. If you’re unsure what to play, here are some of the most popular options you can find at reputable Canadian online casinos:

Online Slots: The heart and soul of online casinos. Whether it’s classic fruit machines for a nostalgic touch or the latest video slots with epic storylines and mind-blowing bonus features, there’s a game for everyone.

Blackjack: Think you can beat the dealer? Blackjack is the ultimate test of skill and strategy. With some practice (and maybe a little luck), you could be stacking up the chips.

Roulette: Feeling lucky? Roulette is all about that heart-pounding anticipation as the ball spins around the wheel. Will it land on your lucky number?

Poker: Whether you’re a seasoned pro or a casual player, there’s a poker variant for you. From Texas Hold’em to Omaha, and more, it’s time to show off your poker face.

Live Dealer Games: Want the real casino experience without leaving your home? Live dealer tables bring the action to you with real dealers, real tables, and real-time interaction.

Crash Games: Hold on tight! Crash games are all about high-risk, high-reward action. Watch the multiplier rise, but cash out before it comes crashing down!

The Importance of RTP When Choosing a Casino Game To Play

Return to Player (RTP) is key when selecting a real money casino game. RTP represents the percentage of wagered money paid back to players over time. A good RTP is typically above 95%, with some games offering RTPs of 98% or higher.

Software providers like Microgaming, NetEnt, and Evolution Gaming are known for offering games with high RTPs. For example, Microgaming’s Thunderstruck II slot has an RTP of 96.1%, while NetEnt’s Starburst slot features an RTP of 96.36%.

Evolution Gaming’s live dealers also tend to have high RTPs, making them a favourite among players seeking better odds.

Best Online Casinos Canada – FAQs

Are Canada Online Casinos Legit?

Yes, Canadian online casinos are legit. Reputable online casinos operating in Canada are licensed and regulated by authorities like the Malta Gaming Authority and the Kahnawake Gaming Commission, ensuring fair play and secure transactions.

Can You Play for Real Money at Online Casinos in Canada?

Yes, you can play for real money at online casinos in Canada. These online gambling platforms allow players to deposit, wager, and win real money through various games, including online slots, live casino games, and progressive jackpots.

Are Online Casino Games in Canada Rigged?

No, online casino games at reputable sites are not rigged. Licensed platforms use Random Number Generators (RNGs) to ensure that game outcomes are completely random and fair. These RNGs are regularly audited by independent third-party organizations.

What Payment Methods Can I Use at Canadian Online Casinos?

You can use several payment methods at Canadian online casino sites, including credit/debit cards, e-wallets, prepaid cards, bank transfers, and cryptocurrencies.

What Online Casino Site Has the Best Deposit Bonus for Canadians?

Jackpot City takes the crown for the best deposit bonus in Canada with a welcome package that can net you up to C$1,600 in bonuses. But if you want to skip the wagering requirements and keep every penny of your online gambling winnings, PlayOJO is the way to go.

Can You Play At Canadian Online Casinos on Your Mobile Device?

Yes, all the best Canadian online casinos are fully optimized for mobile devices. You can access your favourite casino games on your smartphone or tablet through a dedicated casino app or a mobile-friendly website.

What Is the Best Online Casino in Canada?

Our research shows that Jackpot City is the best online casino in Canada. It offers high-quality games, a C$1,600 welcome package, daily bonuses, and secure, fast payment options.

How To Get Started at Canadian Online Casino Sites

If you don’t have an account at any Canadian online casinos yet or are looking to create one at our recommended sites, check out this quick guide on how to get started in just a few minutes.

Step 1: Create Your Casino Account

Head to the Jackpot City website (or another site from our list).

Hit the “Sign Up” button.

Confirm that you’re located in Canada and click “Next.”

Fill in your details to create your account and click “Register.”

Step 2: Fund Your Account

You’ll be automatically logged in to your new account. Once you’re in, click “Deposit.”

Choose your preferred secure payment method and enter your banking information.

Follow the on-screen instructions to complete your deposit.

Don’t forget to claim a welcome package.

Step 3: Start Playing Real Money Games

Once your deposit is processed, head back to the casino lobby.

Browse the selection of games and click on the one that catches your eye.

Wait for the game to load, adjust your bet, and start playing.

Good luck!

How to Play at Canadian Online Casinos: Expert Tips

Now that you’ve created an account, you’re ready to start playing. Even if you’re experienced, there might be a few things you’re not familiar with. Check out these tips provided by our team to improve your experience.

The ‘Beginner’s Luck’ Myth

While it’s not scientifically proven, sometimes believing in beginner’s luck can sometimes work in your favor. That confident mindset can lead to bolder bets and unexpected wins.

So, embrace the myth, ride the wave of confidence, and see where it takes you. Just remember to stay responsible and within your budget.

Use Bonuses Strategically

Getting the best online casino bonuses can significantly boost your bankroll, but they often come with wagering requirements. Instead of jumping on the first bonus you see, take the time to compare offers and choose bonuses that align with your preferred games and playing style.

Sometimes, a smaller bonus with lower wagering requirements might be more beneficial in the long run.

Leverage Off-Peak Hours

Many players overlook the advantage of playing during off-peak hours. Casinos often have fewer players during these times, leading to less competition and better odds in certain games, like poker.

Additionally, customer support tends to be more responsive when the demand is lower, ensuring you get quick assistance.

Choose Lower House Edge Games

Not all casino games are created equal when it comes to the house edge. Games like blackjack and video poker generally have a lower house edge than slot games or roulette. By playing these, you’re giving yourself a slightly better chance of winning in the long run.

Quit While You’re Ahead

This might seem counterintuitive, but sometimes, the best strategy is to walk away when winning. It’s easy to get caught up in the excitement and keep playing, hoping to win even more.

However, remember that the casino always has an edge in the long run. Setting a win limit and sticking to it can help you lock in profits and avoid giving them back to the casino.

Quick Look at the Best Canadian Online Casinos

Having a hard time choosing your favourite site? Once again, take a look at our quick recap of the top 5 options.

Jackpot City: The best online casino Canada real money players can join, Jackpot City, is a true all-rounder with a high-quality game library and a user-friendly platform. It welcomes new players with a generous sign-up bonus of up to C$1,600, spread across the first four deposits.

PlayOJO: PlayOJO is all about transparency with wager-free bonuses that let you keep whatever you win. New players can grab 80 free spins on Big Bass Bonanza with no wagering requirements on winnings.

Spin Casino: Spin Casino is a paradise for slot enthusiasts, with a curated selection of slot games. You can explore them with a welcome package of up to C$1,000 on the first three qualifying payments.

Casino Infinity: If variety is the spice of life, then Casino Infinity is a five-star buffet. With over 9,000 games from 90+ providers, you’ll find everything from classic slots to live dealers. Don’t forget to claim its 100% match bonus up to C$750 + 200 free spins.

Kingmaker: Kingmaker reigns supreme in live dealer games, offering an immersive experience that rivals the best land-based casinos. They welcome new players with a 100% match bonus up to C$750 and 50 free spins.

So, Which Canadian Online Casino Will You Try Next?

For now, you can forget smoky back rooms and crowded tables. The top Canadian online casinos bring the excitement of Vegas straight to your screen.

Our top recommended online casino is Jackpot City. It has earned its place at the top with a massive game library, generous promotions (including a C$1,600 welcome bonus!), quick banking options, and dedicated mobile apps.

But don’t forget about the other fantastic real money online casinos that made our list. Who knows, some of you might enjoy them more.

Once you choose your favourite and start playing, remember that the experience should always be about having fun. Keep things light, and always gamble responsibly.

