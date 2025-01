The drugs in question were transported to Canada by truck, from Mexico and through the U.S.

Toronto police made a historic drug bust this week, seizing 835 kilograms of cocaine — 475 kilos of which had been intercepted by Canada Border Services at the U.S. border. In a press conference on Tuesday, the police presented $83-million worth of cocaine, over half of which were transported to Canada by truck, from Mexico and through the U.S. The remainder of the drugs were confiscated from “stash houses.”

This seizure, the largest in the history of the Toronto police force, follows a months-long investigation that they say points to the notorious Jalisco New Generation Cartel, considered one of the most violent and prolific drug trafficking operations in the world. Two Mexican nationals and four Canadians were arrested, and three additional warrants have been issued ( for two Mexicans and one Canadian).

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commended the law enforcement agencies who worked together on “Project Castillo,” which also included members of the York Regional Police Service, the Canada Border Services Agency and border officials in Windsor.

“Outstanding work by Toronto Police, Canada’s border agents and RCMP officers. More than $80-million worth of cocaine kept off our streets. This will save lives.”

Outstanding work by Toronto Police, Canada’s border agents, and RCMP officers. More than $80 million worth of cocaine kept off our streets.



This will save lives. pic.twitter.com/KMx5zHP41t — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) January 24, 2025 475 kilos of cocaine stopped by Canada Border Services in historic $83-million drug bust

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.