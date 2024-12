What to do today in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do today in Montreal.

Wednesday, Dec. 4

Artloft Cinema screens Xmas slasher classic Black Christmas

Montréal Victoire vs. New York Sirens at Place Bell

Brazilian singer-songwriter Luedji Luna plays le Studio TD

ELAN (English Language Arts Network) 20th anniversary party at the Rialto

Down2Techno night at le Red Room

