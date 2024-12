“I don’t really understand what’s going on in songs like ‘Un beau spectacle’ or ‘M.A.,’ but I know I want more, and I’m not sure why.”

VICTIME, En conversation avec (Mothland)

Just when I thought I’d heard the weirdest offerings from Montreal’s Mothland label, VICTIME, a noise rock/no wave band that has been dormant for half a decade, dropped their second album. I don’t really understand what’s going on in songs like “Un beau spectacle” or “M.A.,” but I know I want more, and I’m not sure why. This album has an alluring experimental quality to it, with wispy vocals à la Björk, frenetic guitar and bass lines, cut-up trip hop drumming and buzzing, out-of-sync synthesizers and pedals. A song like “Collage” is immediately unsettling, creating an atmosphere of paranoia and disarray. It’s in the same wheelhouse as Kee Avil, another Montreal songwriter whose weird work is reserved for a certain kind of music listener. I don’t feel good, but that’s purposeful. So if you want some of that, look no further than En conversation avec. 7/10 Trial Track “Collage”

“Collage” from En conversation avec by VICTIME

