The soccer year in review: Captivating storylines from the English Premier League and MLS

Both the English Premier League (EPL) and Major League Soccer (MLS) have delivered captivating storylines this year, setting the stage for an exciting 2025.

English Premier League 2024/25 season overview

The current EPL season has been marked by big competition and surprising developments. Liverpool FC leads the standings with 31 points from 11 matches (circa the end of November) boasting a goal difference of +16. Their dominance is largely attributed to Mohamed Salah, whose contributions have been pivotal. Analyses suggest that without Salah’s goals and assists, Liverpool would be much lower in the table, making him indispensable. Despite this, he still has no official offer from the club to secure his services for the next few years. It’s crazy that this is not finalized.

Manchester City follows in second place with 23 points from 12 matches, maintaining their reputation as formidable contenders. Chelsea (GO BLUES!) and Arsenal are tied with 22 points each, holding the third and fourth positions, both showcasing consistent performances.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur have also impressed, each amassing 22 and 19 points respectively, showing just how competitive the race is for European qualification spots.

They all want that Champions League money.

At the other end of the table, Southampton struggles with just 4 points from 11 matches, facing a challenging battle against relegation and it’s not even January.

Major League Soccer 2024 season recap

The MLS season has been equally exciting, coming together in the playoffs. Inter Miami CF, led by Lionel Messi and co, clinched the Supporters’ Shield with a record-breaking 74 points, highlighting their dominance.

But the playoffs have been unpredictable as football always is. Favourites like Inter Miami, Columbus Crew and FC Cincinnati and LAFC were all eliminated earlier than expected. Losing Miami was a huge blow for the MLS, Apple and Adidas as much was planned for them to go all the way and be ready to party at this summer’s FIFA Club World Cup.

The LA Galaxy emerged as strong contenders, advancing to the Western Conference final after a commanding 6–2 victory over Minnesota United.

In the Eastern Conference, Orlando City SC is set to host the New York Red Bulls in the conference final, with both teams vying for their first MLS Cup title.

Looking Ahead to 2025

The upcoming year promises to build on the excitement of 2024. In the EPL, the title race is expected to intensify, with Liverpool aiming to maintain their lead and rivals like Manchester City and Chelsea striving to close the gap. The battle for European spots will likely see clubs like Brighton and Tottenham pushing for higher finishes.

Relegation battles will also be a focal point, with teams at the bottom trying to stay and keep their Premier League status.

The January transfer window could play a crucial role in shaping the second half of the season, as clubs look to strengthen their squads.

In MLS, the conclusion of the 2024 playoffs will set the tone for 2025. Teams will analyze their performances and make strategic decisions during the offseason. The potential for new signings, including international stars, could grow the league’s profile even further.

Additionally, the expansion of MLS with new franchises is anticipated, bringing fresh talent and fanbases into the fold. Looking at you San Diego FC.

The league’s growth should make for an even more competitive and entertaining season ahead.

Special news for CF Montréal fans: November saw defender Joel Waterman sign a three-year contract extension.

The EPL and MLS have delivered compelling storylines in 2024. As we look forward to 2025, fans can expect high competition, strategic moves in the transfer markets and the showcase of new talents, all adding to the always moving landscape of soccer.

Bring it on, 2025. ■

