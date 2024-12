According to Statistics Canada, grocery prices have increased by 20% over the past three years, while wages have grown by just 12%.

The cost of food in Canada continues to outpace inflation

According to Statistics Canada, the cost of food across the country continues to outpace inflation.

The report finds that grocery prices in Canada have increased by 20% over the past three years, while wages have grown by just 12%.

Prices of frequently purchased items like fresh vegetables jumped 7.3% in October from a year earlier.

While economic pessimism is reportedly on the decline, a new study by the Angus Reid Institute finds that roughly half of Canadians are having a hard time paying for their groceries.

A previous report found that 85% of Canadians believe corruption has played a role in the rising costs of groceries.

85% of Canadians agree that corruption has played a role in the rising costs of groceries, housing



Canadians largely agree that the people and businesses responsible for corruption are rarely brought to justice. https://t.co/UD0Gif3XYp — Cult MTL (@cultmtl) November 28, 2024 The cost of food in Canada continues to outpace inflation

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.