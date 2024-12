A rapid drop in temperatures overnight Wednesday could lead to flash-freezing of ponding water, resulting in slippery roads and poor travel conditions.

Rainfall warning in Montreal: Up to 40 mm of rain projected, starting tonight

A rainfall warning from Environment Canada is projecting that Montreal will receive 30 to 40 mm of rain starting overnight tonight.

A previous special weather statement noted that this major weather system will cause “explosive coastal growth” as temperatures rise well above the freezing mark. A rapid drop in temperatures overnight Wednesday could lead to flash-freezing of ponding water — resulting in slippery roads and poor travel conditions — and very strong winds are likely to damage trees and equipment. An accumulation of flurries in some areas could further complicate conditions and reduce visibility on Thursday.

“As the ground is frozen and has a reduced absorption capacity, significant smounts of water could accumulate on roads and in other areas. A significant rise in the flow and level of some rivers is expected. Consider changing any non-essential travel plans for this period.”

Stay safe out there.

🌀 A major system will impact Quebec this week. Several warnings are in progress and more will follow. ❄️ 🌧️ 🌊 💨

⚠️ Stay tuned for future updates

👉 For more info: https://t.co/39yCFRQWAK #QCstorm pic.twitter.com/yFRiKlI8zg — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) December 10, 2024 Rainfall warning in Montreal: Up to 40 mm of rain projected, starting tonight

For the latest weather updates, please visit the Weather Network.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.