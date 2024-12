Quebec to require new doctors to work in public system for 5 years or face up to $200K daily fine

The Quebec government has tabled a bill that would require new doctors to work in the province’s public healthcare system for the first five years of their career, or face a fine of up to $200,000 daily.

Bill 83 (An Act to Foster the Practice of Medicine in the Public Health and Social Services Network) was tabled by Health Minister Christian Dubé in the National Assembly on Tuesday. The bill includes fines ranging from $20,000 to $100,000 per day, with repeat offences incurring fines of $40,000 to $200,000.

The law, which would apply to both general practitioners and specialists, aims to curb the trend of Quebec doctors choosing the private system over the public system. The Ministry of Health and Social Services reports that 775 of the 22,479 doctors in Quebec work exclusively in the private system, which constitutes a 70% increase since 2020.

Dubé says the law will improve access to the public healthcare system, including access to a doctor.

“Quebec invests a significant amount of time and money to train doctors. Places are limited and training takes many years. It is normal for doctors to give back to the community after their studies. The private sector can be complementary to serve Quebecers more effectively, but there are issues that concern us. The bill is a first step, we will get back to you in early 2025. We are considering different solutions, particularly concerning the back-and-forth between the public and private sectors, and will listen to the partners’ comments.”

