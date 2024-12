Today marks the 35th anniversary of the Montreal massacre, where 14 women, students at Université de Montréal’s École Polytechnique, lost their lives in a mass shooting motivated by misogyny. Dec. 6 is the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women.

This morning Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante commemorated the anniversary.

“December 6, 1989 is a date etched in the soul of Montreal and all of Quebec. That day, 14 women lost their lives in an act of anti-feminist hatred at Polytechnique. Their tragic loss has left a deep mark on us and continues to remind us of the importance of standing united against violence.



“These women had lives of great promise that were brutally cut short. As we remember them today, we remember their courage and humanity, and renew our determination to build a society where such horrors can never happen again.



“Since then, progress has been made thanks to the strength and resilience of women. But every femicide, every act of violence against women and girls, shows us that the fight is far from over.



“This day of remembrance is an opportunity to reflect, come together and recommit. In memory of the 14 victims of Polytechnique and all those who lost their lives to violence, let us continue to work for a future of equality, respect and justice.” —Valérie Plante

Le 6 décembre 1989 est une date gravée dans l’âme de Montréal et dans celle de tout le Québec. Ce jour-là, 14 femmes ont perdu la vie dans un acte de haine antiféministe à Polytechnique. Leur départ tragique nous a marqués profondément et continue de nous rappeler l’importance de… pic.twitter.com/ZSlId5zXwT — Valérie Plante (@Val_Plante) December 6, 2024 Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante comments on the anniversary of the massacre at Polytechnique

As has been done every year since 2015, 14 beams of light will be lit on Mount Royal this evening beginning at 5:10 p.m., the time the attack began in 1989. As each light is lit, the names of the 14 women will be read aloud. This year, a 15th beam is being added to commemorate all women lost to violence.

This morning, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau issued a statement about the anniversary of the massacre at Polytechnique.

For more on today’s remembrance ceremony and other commemorative events, please visit the Polytechnique website.

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.