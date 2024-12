The band’s Grammy-nominated 18th album is the focus of a very special Dolby Atmos listening experience, through Jan. 19.

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds fans can bask in their latest album ‘Wild God’ at PHI Centre’s Habitat Sonore

Wild God is the latest album by Australian music icon Nick Cave and his band the Bad Seeds, and their Montreal fans can now enjoy the album in Dolby Atmos at PHI Centre’s immersive Habitat Sonore.

The special listening experience, which is on multiple times daily from Thursdays through Sundays until Jan. 19, is preceded by a short behind-the-scenes documentary about the album. Wild God is the band’s 18th collaboration, released on Aug. 30 to great critical acclaim and two Grammy nominations, for Best Alternative Album and Best Alternative Music Performance (for the track “Song of the Lake”).

“Driven by a continuous creative evolution, their music displays a diverse, often contradictory range of styles, with Cave considering it their ‘solemn duty to turn against what has gone before.’ Across Wild God’s 10 tracks, the band dance between convention and experimentation, taking left-turns and detours that heighten the rich imagery and emotion in Cave’s soul-stirring narratives.”

Fans should also note that Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds will be performing at Place Bell on April 24, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Centre PHI (@phicentre) Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds fans can bask in their new album ‘Wild God’ at Habitat Sonore

For more on Habitat Sonore: Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds, please visit the PHI Centre website.

For our latest in music, please visit the Music section.