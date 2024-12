More than 2,300 types of assault-style firearms are now banned in Canada

The government of Canada announced new gun control measures on Thursday, adding over 300 models and variants of assault weapons to its list of banned firearms. In a press conference, Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said, “These firearms can no longer be legally used, sold or imported in Canada,” effective immediately.

Owners of the newly prohibited assault weapons will be granted amnesty from criminal liability until Oct. 30, 2025, when they will be required to comply by disposing of the firearms in question.

Announced on the eve of the 35th anniversary of the Montreal massacre, the expanded gun ban is meant “to ensure that no community, no family, is devastated by mass shootings in Canada again,” Leblanc said.

“The best thing we can do to honour the memories of those we lost in mass shootings is to act on gun control and to restrict access to the very weapons used to commit these horrible crimes.”

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commented on this news, and on the buyback system inviting gun owners in Canada to collect and destroy these assault weapons in exchange for compensation.

“Military-style assault rifles don’t belong in your community. So, we’ve banned them.”

“Our buyback system that collects and destroys these banned firearms has launched with an early pilot program. In the coming days, it will open to businesses — and later, to individuals, so they can turn over these weapons.”

