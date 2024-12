The vast majority of Canadians fail to trust the opinions of Elon Musk when it comes to Canadian politics.

Just 19% of Canadians say they trust Elon Musk’s opinions on Canadian politics

A study by the Canadian Digital Media Research Network has found that just 1 in 5 Canadians (19%) say they trust Elon Musk’s opinions on Canadian politics. This is similar to the percentage of Canadians who say the same for media personalities Joe Rogan and Jordan Peterson (18%).

The vast majority of Canadians (75%) ascribe “low trust” to the opinions of Elon Musk (the Tesla/SpaceX/X businessman and member of the incoming Trump administration) regarding Canadian politics.

“When it comes to trust in their opinions on Canadian politics, this figure also shows that Barack Obama has the largest proportion of Canadians that give high trust (65%), whereas Musk has the largest share of Canadians that give him low trust (75%). Notably, only 5% of Canadians report that celebrity endorsements influence their own political opinions, but 50% believe that such endorsements sway others.”

