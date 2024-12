Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew has the highest approval rating in the country for the fifth consecutive quarter.

François Legault ends 2024 with the second-lowest approval rating among premiers, just above Doug Ford

According to a new study by the Angus Reid Institute, the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault is now 36%, just above Doug Ford, who sits in last place among premiers with 34% approval. This marks a 3-point decrease for Legault and the CAQ since last quarter.

“Approval of Quebec Premier François Legault remains low at 36% – a far cry from the previous peaks the Coalition Avenir Québec leader had seen during his two-term stint as premier. The province’s healthcare system continues to struggle with long wait-times but also with a significant deficit, which required Santé Québec, the crown corporation newly organized to run the health system, to make cuts. The province was also dealt a blow when the parent company of Northvolt announced it had filed for bankruptcy protection. Quebec and the federal government invested in Northvolt’s plans for a $7-billion electric vehicle battery plant in the province. Despite the bankruptcy filing increasing uncertainty around the project, Quebec’s economy minister assured that the battery plant is still a go.”

The premiers with the highest approval ratings are Wab Kinew of Manitoba (67%) and Tim Houston of Nova Scotia (55%).

Premiers' Performance: Re-election rebounds for Moe and Houston, Legault finishes year on downward trendhttps://t.co/vDIF9rU7l0 pic.twitter.com/SQVPywj8Cs — Angus Reid Institute (@angusreidorg) December 11, 2024

The Angus Reid Institute conducted an online survey from June 14 to 20, 2024 among a representative randomized sample of 4,204 Canadian adults who are members of Angus Reid Forum.

