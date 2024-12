The Lucien-Saulnier building, which recently served as a temporary city hall for five years, will provide warmth and shelter from 7 p.m. until 7 a.m. all winter, as of Saturday.

As an emergency measure to provide shelter and warmth for homeless Montrealers this winter, the City of Montreal announced that a warming centre will open in the Lucien-Saulnier building next door to city hall on Saturday.

Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante explained that, given the upcoming cold snap, there is no time to wait for approval from the province for the $20,000 expense, and that she would simply bill the Quebec government, who won’t be able to refuse to pay.

This news comes days after a homeless man died in the cold in Hochelaga-Maisonneuve. The cause of death is suspected to be hypothermia.

“The shelters are already full, and just yesterday, dozens of people were turned away. Faced with the emergency, we are taking action. Providing safe and warm shelter is about respecting the dignity of people experiencing homelessness in difficult times. It is not a perfect solution, but it is a humane decision.”

Les refuges sont déjà pleins, et hier encore, des dizaines de personnes ont été refoulées. Face à l'urgence, on agit. L'édifice Lucien-Saulnier, l'un des plus emblématiques de Montréal, sera partiellement transformé en halte-chaleur de 30 places pour accueillir les personnes en…

30 makeshift beds have been set up, 24 for men and 6 for women, in the building 155 Notre-Dame E. that served as a temporary city hall from 2019 until earlier this year, when municipal officials moved back into the renovated city hall building at 275 Notre-Dame E.

The Old Montreal warming centre, which will be open all winter, will be supervised by security guards, with social workers on hand to support the people using the space.

Lucien Saulnier building

