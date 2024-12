The trailer for one of the most anticipated films of 2025 dropped this morning. So who the f*ck is this guy?

If you’ve seen the brand new trailer for the new Superman movie starring David Corenswet and thought, “Oh great, another half-baked British Superman faking an American accent. What’s next, more CGI moustache removal?” — I hear you. But in this case, despite what seems like a Hollywood conspiracy to ruin the cultural icons of our youth, there’s no need to panic. He might have an annoyingly upper-class-twat surname, but David Corenswet is not some jacked up former Burberry model — he’s actually a Juilliard-trained actor (from Philadelphia, with roots in New Orleans) who’s played some impressive roles in a number of pretty good and not-so-good movies and series.

The trailer for Superman has arrived

It should also be noted that next summer’s would-be blockbuster Superman (previously titled Superman Legacy) is in good hands. The movie, currently in post-production, is written and directed by James Gunn of Guardians of the Galaxy fame — kicking off a whole new DCU that will hopefully leave the Snyderverse in the shadows where it belongs. (Man of Steel was the only decent thing that came of it, and that was a decade ago. It’s time for the fanboys to move on.)

So for those unacquainted with David Corenswet, here is a ranked list of all of the films and series where he plays significant roles (HBO’s Baltimore police drama We Own This City has been omitted, for example, because Corenswet is barely noticeable as a paint-by-numbers cop in a handful of episodes). There’s a lot of variety and a lot of range here, with the better titles especially suggesting that Corenswet has a long career ahead of him — as Superman and beyond.

All the movies and series starring David Corenswet, the new Superman, ranked

8. Look Both Ways (2022)

Lili Reinhart and David Corenswet

This Sliding Doors-style rom-com — wherein a woman’s life develops a parallel timeline as we see the impact of an unexpected pregnancy, as well as her trajectory when her pregnancy test comes back negative — is at the bottom of the pack for several reasons. This is some dues-paying, (presumably) Netflix-contract-fulfilling stuff for Corenswet, who has a supporting role as a basic nice guy who dates the girl (Lili Reinhart) in the baby-less timeline, but then has to split to Nova Scotia indefinitely to work on a film project. The film is pretty dull overall, and (without dropping spoilers) a smidge ideologically dubious, especially since it came out about a month after huge numbers of American women started to lose abortion rights in their states. As for David Corenswet co-starring in a convoluted rom-com, there’s a far better option than Look Both Ways further down this list.

Watch it or don’t watch it? Don’t watch it.

Look Both Ways is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

Look Both Ways (directed by Wanuri Kahiu)

7. The Politician (2019)

David Corenswet and Ben Platt

This Ryan Murphy Netflix series stars Corenswet in a very minor but key role as River Barkley (lol), Ben Platt’s secret boyfriend and political rival in college. Some of Corenswet’s scenes in The Politician undoubtedly advanced his career — a political speech that turns into a mental health confession, a near-death experience hallucination wherein Platt actually tells him, “You look like Superman” — showcasing his effortless ability to be sympathetic and tender on screen. As a whole, though, the two-season series is a chore, especially if you’re like me and find Platt irritating. But Ryan Murphy’s signature all-star casting choices (Gwyneth Paltrow has a conversation with David Corenswet in Mandarin, Jessica Lange and Bette Midler are also in the mix) almost make The Politician worthwhile.

Watch it or don’t watch it? Don’t watch it.

The Politician is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

The Politician (created by Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan)

6. Affairs of State (2018)

David Corenswet and Thora Birch

In the same year that he appeared in the penultimate episode of House of Cards for, like, three minutes (playing Claire Underwood’s old boyfriend in a flashback), David Corenswet landed a lead role in Affairs of State, a sleazy political drama as an amoral asshole trying to climb the political ladder. While his hacker roommate (Thora Birch) contributes to the cause via blackmail schemes with a sociopathic political operative (Adrian Grenier), Corenswet’s angle is mainly railing a series of old ladies (Mimi Rogers among them). In his first theatrical release, Corenswet handles the lead role well despite going against what would become his type — unlikeable anti-hero is not the greatest of fits. While this is overall not a good movie, its sheer trashiness and unintentional laughs — watching Corenswet’s tortured reactions to constant propositions from a wide range of ladies, the absurd attempt at suspense in the film’s final moments, etc — arguably make it worth a watch.

Watch it or don’t watch it? Watch it (if you have an appreciation for sleaze)

Affairs of State is streaming in Canada on Tubi.

Affairs of State (directed by Eric Bross)

5. Twisters (2024)

David Corenswet (centre) in Twisters

Though David Corenswet only plays a small role in Twisters, its big-screen blockbuster status and its release towards the end of the Superman shoot attracted a fair amount of attention to his role as the cynical, mean-spirited Scott, who quickly aligns with the bad guys in this film. (According to X chatter, the guy who sells out poor people is the hot one in this movie, which perhaps says more about X than Corenswet.) Glen Powell plays the closet-scientist in yahoo clothing (or, as Scott puts it, “a hillbilly with a YouTube channel”) in this reboot of the 1996 tornado movie Twister, co-starring Daisy Edgar Jones as the expert storm scientist with a sad past. It’s a decent action thriller, despite criticism of its failure to address climate science. A behind-the-scenes video shows the rest of the cast on set reacting to news that Corenswet had been cast as Superman during the Twisters shoot, and according to director Lee Isaac Chung, the Man of Steel of peeked through when Corenswet ripped off his shirt in one take of the scene where Scott is angrily yelling as his van and driver leave him in the dust.

Watch it or don’t watch it? Watch it

Twisters is streaming in Canada on Prime.

Twisters (directed by Lee Isaac Chung)

4. The Greatest Hits (2024)

Lucy Boynton and David Corenswet

This is a way better rom-com than Look Both Ways, and its central conceit is far more original: Lucy Boynton plays a woman who can’t hear any song she listened to with her late boyfriend without time-travelling back to the moment they heard it together. Her obsession with trying to change the past and prevent his fatal car accident leaves her depressed and unable to move on, casting a pall of sadness over much of the film, despite the new love interest she meets in group grief therapy. Corenswet is well cast as Boynton’s tragic boyfriend, which is a repeat of The Politician, strangely, but he gets more screen time here. Given the film’s focus on music, I appreciated the decision to avoid the same old needledrops. In fact, the only cringe moment in The Greatest Hits comes when two characters (not Corenswet) are singing along to one of the soundtrack’s very few well-known songs. Despite that gaffe (I actually had to turn the TV off and regroup before continuing), this is a worthwhile emotional rollercoaster and a playlist of music discoveries.

Watch it or don’t watch it? Watch it

The Greatest Hits is streaming in Canada on Disney+.

The Greatest Hits (directed by Ned Benson)

3. Lady in the Lake (2024)

David Corenswet in Lady in the Lake

While David Corenswet doesn’t have a ton of screen time in this Apple TV+ series, he plays an important role as Allan Durst, the ex-boyfriend of Maddie Schwartz (Natalie Portman), and someone whose impact on her life is revealed to be significant. (The fact that he gets to go to town on Portman must have been nerve-wracking for a self-proclaimed Star Wars nerd.) This is a good showcase for Corenswet, who appears in three different time periods: as a teenager (cinematography turns up the gauze significantly on him and on Portman in these flashbacks, making them both look ultra dewey), a 30-ish man (his actual age) and a 40-something dad. We watch as his character evolves from an idiotic boy to a drunk at a party to an angry, bereaved beardo — none of these are Superman-ish in the least. While the series overall is imperfectly executed, it’s a captivating mystery set between the Jewish and Black communities in 1960’s Baltimore. Outside the central mystery and drama driven by race- and gender-based tension, there are entertaining moments such as a surrealist musical number (wherein Corenswet was unable to show off his staircase choreography skills as he had to be replaced by a stand-in — after wrecking his shoulder falling down a different set of stairs right before the shoot).

Watch it or don’t watch it? Watch it

Lady in the Lake is streaming in Canada on Apple TV+.

Lady in the Lake (created by Alma Har’el)

2. Pearl (2022)

Mia Goth and David Corenswet

Ti West’s prequel to X, the 1979-set slasher film about a group of amateur filmmakers shooting a quasi-porno in the country, is set on and around the same property in 1918. Mia Goth plays the titular farm girl whose blood-lust blossoms when a film projectionist in town (Corenswet) encourages her to leave her family behind and pursue her dreams of being in the pictures. The primary purpose for this sweet-talking is to get in her pants; he also shows her a reel from an old-timey porno to pique her carnal curiosity. But the projectionist’s lack of real interest in Pearl — which evolves into creeping dread as her mental illness reveals itself — soon comes back to bite him. This is a no-brainer for horror fans, and (spoilers ahead) if you want to see the future Superman (with a moustache!) die a fairly gruesome genre-worthy death, Pearl is the movie for you.

Watch it or don’t watch it? Watch it

Pearl is streaming in Canada on Prime.

Pearl (directed by Ti West)

1. Hollywood (2020)

Dylan McDermott and David Corenswet

Imagine Hollywood in the 1940’s — but woke. This is the general idea of Ryan Murphy’s Hollywood, a major showcase for Corenswet, who’s set up as the protagonist from the very first shot despite the series having a pretty deep ensemble cast. While championing progressive values by depicting a world where people of colour were cast in lead roles and gay actors (such as Rock Hudson, one of several real Hollywood figures in this series) were allowed to come out of the closet, Hollywood is also pretty funny and highly sleazy — its original script was apparently borderline softcore porn, and they certainly kept some of that in. As an aspiring actor who can’t catch a break, Corenswet’s character Jack Costello winds up working at a gas station that’s a front for a gigolo service — more banging of senior citizens ensues. Despite the side hustle, Corenswet plays Costello as a fairly wholesome all-American type with notable Clark Kent vibes. And if you ever wanted to see Jim Parsons do the inverse of the Big Bang Theory thing (I hate that show), his role as a predatory gay movie exec here is priceless.

Watch it or don’t watch it? Watch it

Hollywood is streaming in Canada on Netflix.

Hollywood (created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan)

James Gunn’s Superman is scheduled for release on July 11, 2025.

For our latest in film and TV, please visit the Film & TV section.