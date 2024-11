What to do this weekend in Montreal

This city is never short of cool events. Here’s what to do this weekend in Montreal.

Friday, Nov. 22

Acadian folk artist P’tit Belliveau plays MTELUS

British pop singer Becky Hill performs at le Studio TD

Mundial Montreal presents Queen & Queer Middle Eastern music party at Bar le Ritz PDB

Saturday, Nov. 23

image+nation presents Edmonton LGBTQ2IA+ club documentary Flashback

Marathon music fest presents Peter Peter & Laurence-Anne at Club Soda

Les Breastfeeders album launch with Night Lunch at Théâtre Fairmount

Sunday, Nov. 24

Witches – Out of the Shadows exhibition at Pointe-à-Callière

Last day to see Three Women of Swatow at Centaur Theatre

RIDM presents experimental war documentary A Fidai Film

