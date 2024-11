The dark comedy drama series starring Ella Purnell is streaming now on Crave.

Streaming guide JustWatch has revealed the top 10 TV shows streaming right now. Topping the charts for the second straight week is dark comedy drama series Sweetpea starring Ella Purnell, which is streaming now in Canada on Crave.

“Rhiannon Lewis doesn’t make much of an impression — people walk past her without a second glance. That is until she is pushed over the edge and loses control. Rhiannon’s life transforms, but can she keep her killer secret?”

In second and third place are Hysteria! (Global TV) and What We Do in the Shadows (Disney+).

