Safia Nolin, UFO RELIGION (Gladiateur Sourire)

Describing Safia Nolin’s compositions as “sad” is too simple. The Quebec City native has travelled her artistic path with quiet consistency for nearly a decade and occasionally, for better or worse, garnered more attention for being outspoken about personal subjects than for her incredible talent. The eight new tracks offered up as UFO RELIGION find the talent at her essence. The simple poetry of her words, the quiet confidence of her guitar fingering, at moments sparingly accompanied with other instruments, backing harmonies and ambient sounds, and the ethereally gorgeous lightness of her voice are not merely melancholic for sorrow’s own sake. The joyful light of listening to Safia Nolin is too intense to confuse for darkness. Unmistakably, in any language, she shares her emotional support music from the soul. 9/10 Trial Track: “Pizzaghetti”

“Pizzaghetti” from UFO RELIGION by Safia Nolin

