The Quebec government reaffirmed women’s reproductive rights today as part of a Government Action Plan on Access to Abortion. The plan was introduced by Martine Biron, the Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, and shared by Health Minister Christian Dubé.

A Léger study earlier this year confirmed that Quebec is the most pro-choice province in Canada.

“In Quebec, a woman’s decision to carry her pregnancy to term is entirely hers. abortion is recognized as a safe health care that must be accessible to women who make this choice, regardless of the region in which they reside.

“Our government is united behind Quebec women so that they are supported and accompanied without judgment and with humanity.”

La décision d’une femme de mener à terme ou non sa grossesse lui appartient entièrement. Au Québec, l’avortement est reconnu comme un soin de santé sécuritaire qui doit être accessible aux femmes qui font ce choix, peu importe la région où elles résident. Je salue le plan… https://t.co/d8ArlyxPU2 — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) November 18, 2024 Quebec reaffirms abortion access as a fundamental right for women

