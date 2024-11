The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Leméac. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Leméac

The bistro with panache. While l’Express might be the gold standard for bistronomy in this city, Leméac, which opened back in 2001, is an undeniable institution in its own right. Olivier Belzile’s menu is a hair more elaborate than the standard, somewhat utilitarian bistro fare — but it’s all the better for it. Dishes like the Boudin with its sauce au cidre and the infamous pain perdu, sauced with maple syrup and topped with dulce de leche ice cream, have become icons of the Montreal dining scene, but the truth is you really can’t go wrong with a good steak frites. Combine that with an excellent wine list and damn good weekend brunch and you’re just about as close as you can get to the ideal neighbourhood bistro. (1045 Laurier W.)

