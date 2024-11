The following is a capsule review of the Montreal restaurant Bar Vivar. To read the 2024 Montreal restaurant guide, please click here.

Bar Vivar

A Spanish taberna by two Joe Beef alumni. After spending the better part of a year living in Spain, chef Georges Greiche returned to Montreal obsessed with the country’s humble yet diverse regional cooking. Joining Greiche in the venture is co-owner and sommelier Patrick Oakes, who has put together a robust selection of Spanish wines and vermouth. The menu features tapas classics like the silky smoked-paprika-laced tortilla de patatas, plates of paper-thin Jamón Ibérico sliced by hand to order and golden croquetas, alongside more inventive dishes like the bagel calmar — a St. Viateur bagel topped with fried calamari, aioli and spicy salsa brava. (533 Duluth E.)

