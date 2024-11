Dahlia Lily Robichaud Fréchette was last seen on Nov. 20 in the Ville-Marie borough.

MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 16-year-old girl

Montreal police have announced that the SPVM is searching for Dahlia Lily Robichaud Fréchette, a missing 16-year-old girl who was last seen on Nov. 20 in the Ville-Marie borough. She is 5’2″ and weighs 123 pounds, has brown hair and brown eyes. Investigators and her loved ones have reason to fear for her health and safety.

Anyone with information on missing persons in Montreal can call 911 or Info-Crime at 514-393-1133.

#DISPARITION Dahlia Lily Robichaud Fréchette, 16 ans, a été vue pour la dernière fois le 20 novembre dans l’arrondissement Ville-Marie. Ses proches ont des raisons de craindre pour sa sécurité. Merci de partager #SPVM ^RM pic.twitter.com/jXwBJQiL0h — Police Montréal (@SPVM) November 26, 2024 MISSING: Montreal police asking for public’s help to find 16-year-old girl

