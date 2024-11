Support for François Legault and the CAQ has hit an 8-year low of 21%, 14 points behind the Parti Québécois.

A new study by Léger has found that the approval rating of Quebec Premier François Legault in Montreal is now 29%, down 3 points since last measured in October.

Legault’s approval rating is 28% in Quebec City and 36% in the ROQ. Overall, 32% of Quebecers say they are satisfied with the Legault government.

The study also found that the Parti Québécois is leading with 35% support in voting intentions, 14 points ahead of François Legault and the CAQ in second place.

“The CAQ is at its lowest level in 8 years with 21% support. Meanwhile, the PQ climbs to 35% and the other parties are rather stable. Fascinating to see the communicating vessels between the CAQ and the PQ. The CAQ has lost 20% of its vote since the 2022 election and the PQ has gained… 20%.”

The Léger/Québecor web survey was conducted from Nov. 8 to 11, with 1,010 Quebecers, 18 years of age or older, randomly recruited from LEO’s online panel.

