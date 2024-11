Donald Trump’s Canadian border narrative is false. There are almost no drugs going over our border to the U.S. These are the facts — not that conservatives care about those.

Remember: Almost 50% of Conservatives would have voted for Trump if they could, and less than 50% say they’re proud to be Canadian. Trudeau Derangement Syndrome has caused Maple MAGA to support Trump’s tariffs, which economists predict will “be disastrous for the United States and the world.”

Trump’s 25% tariff on Canadian goods is not “owning the Libs” as many on Twitter would have you believe.

This will hurt both Canadians and Americans.

Call this out. Don’t be dumb.

