The classic Halloween/Christmas movie The Nightmare Before Christmas will be brought to life in Montreal this holiday season, with the FILMharmonic Orchestra performing Danny Elfman’s iconic score live along with a screening of the Tim Burton-produced 1993 film. The performances will take place at Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier in Place des Arts on Saturday, Nov. 30, with shows at 3 and 7:30 p.m.

GFN Productions is giving away a pair of tickets for The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert. For a chance to win, please share the post below via Instagram, and tag a friend in the comments who you’d like to bring to the show.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cult MTL (@cultmtl) CONTEST: Win tickets to see The Nightmare Before Christmas in Concert in Montreal on Nov. 30

For more on the show and to buy tickets ($79.99 to $119.99), please visit the GFN website.

