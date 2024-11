The Neighbourhood Cultural Participation Program aims to support creative vitality and contribute to quality of life across the city.

This week, the City of Montreal announced the creation of the Neighbourhood Cultural Participation Program to boost art and culture activities across the city. The program, the result of a joint investment of $2.5-million from the province and the city, replaces five existing cultural development programs in an effort to simplify the participation process and offer greater accessibility for cultural organizations.

As part of the Montreal Cultural Development Agreement, this program will “enable various projects in cultural mediation, cultural leisure, amateur artistic practice, promotion of Montreal heritage and digital creativity.”

New features of the program include an entry point for organizations never funded by the Culture Service and a component to support experimental projects.

The Montreal executive committee member responsible for culture, Ericka Alneus, commented on the announcement, and its goal of contributing to quality of life across the city.

“This program is a unique opportunity to strengthen ties between the city and local cultural stakeholders. We are proud to work to facilitate the daily lives of cultural organizations, for the benefit of the experience of Montrealers from all corners of the city.”

For more on the Neighbourhood Cultural Participation Program, please visit the City of Montreal website.

