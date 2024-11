Today the Quebec government passed Bill 72, mandating Quebec restaurants and other merchants to calculate tips based on subtotals — the price before tax — rather than totals after tax, which has been the norm until now.

When the law was tabled by CAQ minister Simon Jolin-Barrette in September, the Quebec Restaurant Association responded to the proposed legislation, saying that the passing of Bill 72 “will naturally have an impact on the income of the dining room staff” but could also save money on fees for restaurants. They also expressed disappointment that there are no provisions in the law regarding unhonoured reservations (“no-shows”).

Bill 72 features several other amendments to the Consumer Protection Act in Quebec, including more transparency in food pricing displays at grocery stores, an increase in discounts for customers who encounter inaccurate pricing at grocery stores, new rules regarding credit card contracts and debit card fraud, additional penalties for itinerant merchants and more.

“This new law will allow Quebec families to make informed decisions on a daily basis and will prevent them from being subjected to abusive commercial practices. This is another step towards better protecting consumers’ wallets.”

Le PL72 est adopté!



Cette nouvelle Loi permettra aux familles québécoises de prendre des décisions éclairées au quotidien et leur évitera de subir des pratiques commerciales abusives.



Il s'agit d'un pas de plus afin de mieux protéger le portefeuille des consommateurs. pic.twitter.com/m8RRxLia6o — Simon Jolin-Barrette (@SJB_CAQ) November 8, 2024

