“It is important to bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute.”

The City of Montreal has announced that there is a preventative boil water advisory in effect for the borough of Montreal North. The affected areas are Saint-Michel Boulevard to the west and Albert-Hudon to the east, Gouin to the north and Industriel to the south.

The advisory, which affects 80,000 residents, was issued at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday night “due to a cut and a drop in water pressure,” and will remain in effect until further notice.

For recommendations from the City of Montreal for what to do during a boil water advisory, please click here.

“It is important to bring tap water to a rolling boil for at least 1 minute. Boiled water will keep for 3 days in the refrigerator and 24 hours at room temperature.”

A preventive boil water advisory is in effect until further notice in Montréal-Nord. Get instructions and see which areas are affected on the map here: https://t.co/KTeJLKmLhA — Ville de Montréal (@MTL_Ville) November 28, 2024 Boil water advisory in effect for entire Montreal North borough

For our latest in news, please visit the News section.